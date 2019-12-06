Garth Brooks sells out Charlotte stadium tour stop in under two hours

ABC / Image Group LA

ABC / Image Group LAGarth Brooks has notched yet another live show attendance record.

The country superstar has sold 74,000 tickets for his upcoming Charlotte, NC Stadium Tour stop at Bank of America Stadium, which represents the venue’s largest-ever paid audience.

Garth’s show sold out a whiplash-inducing 90 minutes after tickets went on sale. It’s the latest in a long string of attendance records the singer has set on his Stadium Tour, which launched in March and has been visiting football stadiums nationwide.

He played to record-setting numbers in St. Louis, MO; Glendale, AZ; Gainesville, FL and many more cities. To date, the tour has averaged just over 83,000 tickets per city, with over 914,000 sold cumulatively.

Garth’s Charlotte fans have been waiting quite a while to see the country star: It’s been 22 years since he performed in the city, and the show will be the only North Carolina and South Carolina stop on the Stadium Tour.

The show will take place on Saturday, May 2 at Bank of America Stadium.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.