Garth Brooks sells out Edmonton, his only Stadium Tour stop in Canada, in just 45 minutes

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Tickets for Garth Brooks’ upcoming Canada show went on sale today, and just 45 minutes later, the venue was sold out.

The country superstar sold a whopping 61,000 tickets for the concert, which will take place in Edmonton, Alberta’s Commonwealth Stadium. It’s the first time Garth has played the venue since 2017, when he played a series of shows for more than 160,000 fans combined.

It’s the latest in a string of stadium dates that have brought in staggering ticket sales. After Garth’s now-sold out June 18 Salt Lake City date went on sale, fans snapped up 50,000 tickets in just 45 minutes.

Garth’s upcoming Edmonton date is set for June 25. It’ll be his first time playing Commonwealth Stadium, and the only Canadian stop on his Stadium Tour.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.