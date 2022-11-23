Garth Brooks sells out every show of his 2023 Las Vegas residency in just one day

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Just days after Garth Brooks announced his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, all shows for the 2023 run sold out in the first day of presale.

The singer shared the news on this week’s installment of his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G.

“First of all, thank you. What an unbelievable day this was for us,” Garth told viewers. “Every show in ‘23 is pretty much…done. A whole year in one day. That’s nice.”

The singer also said that he’d been “on the phone all day” with people associated with his Vegas residency, and that he’s hoping to be able to accommodate the fans who weren’t able to snag their tickets due to the rapid sell-out. According to CMT, over 60,000 fans — all of whom had to register through Ticketmaster to participate in the sale — weren’t able to secure their seats.

“How do you take care of those people who weren’t taken care of?” Garth continues.

Garth mused that the remedy for that might be to extend the residency into 2024, but he stressed that nothing is confirmed just yet.

“If ‘24 comes around and Caesars [Palace] is sweet enough to want to do this for another year…[I] wasn’t planning on it, but hey, I got nothing to do!” he said, adding that he’d like the verified fans who tried to get tickets this time around will have first priority for any subsequent shows.

Garth’s residency is set to launch in mid-May at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and will continue through December. He previously played a multi-year Vegas residency, which ran on and off from December 2009 to November 2013, at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

