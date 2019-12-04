Garth Brooks sets in-the-round stadium date in Cincinnati for spring 2020

Copyright 8TEN, Inc.

Garth Brooks is bringing his Stadium Tour to Cincinnati, setting the trek's only Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia stop for May of next year.

The singer’s newly-announced concert will take place on Saturday, May 26 at 7pm at Paul Brown Stadium. It’ll be the first time Garth plays the massive Cincinnati venue, and will feature in-the-round staging. There is no word yet on whether an opening act will join him, though previous openers for his Stadium Tour have included Chris Young and Jon Pardi.

Garth first announced his Stadium Tour in late 2018, explaining that he planned to hit a wide swath of football stadiums in an expansive, 30-date run. After launching the trek with a Notre Dame Stadium stop, he officially kicked off the tour in March of 2019.

Tickets for the singer’s Cincinnati show go on sale on Friday, December 13, making them the perfect stocking-stuffer for the holiday season. Entrance to the show will cost $94.95, all inclusive.

