Garth Brooks' stadium stop in Cincinnati sells out in a little more than an hour

Copyright 2018 8TEN, Inc.

Copyright 2018 8TEN, Inc.Garth Brooks’ May 16 Stadium Tour stop in Cincinnati, Ohio sold out in a little more than sixty minutes Friday morning.

Fans snapped up 65,000 tickets in less than an hour, and at 75 minutes in, all 70,000 seats were gone.

This will be the the seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year's first time playing Paul Brown Stadium. It’s also Garth's only planned stop on the Stadium Tour in the Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia region.

Garth does have a couple concerts before he heads to Cincinnati. He’ll play Detroit’s Ford Field on February 22, before taking over Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 2.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.