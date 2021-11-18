Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour is back on as he puts two long-awaited Ireland shows on the books

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is headed to Dublin, Ireland for a pair of Croke Park stadium shows next September.

The singer shared the news on Instagram this week, and it’s exciting for a couple of reasons. Not only do the new dates mean he’s resuming his Stadium Tour, which he cancelled earlier this year due to rising pandemic concerns, but his stops in Ireland are also several years in the making.

Back in 2014, Garth sold out five shows at Croke Park as part of his comeback World Tour, but he never made it to the stage. The Dublin City Council refused licenses for two of the five concerts, and according to the Irish Times, Garth insisted that he would play all five shows or none.

Now, the singer is slated to make his triumphant return to the venue, which has a capacity of more than 80,000. The shows will take place on September 9 and 10, 2022, and tickets go on sale on Thanksgiving Day, November 25.

