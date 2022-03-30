Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour is headed to Birmingham, will break in a brand-new stadium

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Garth Brooks is setting his sights on Alabama.

The singer just announced a Stadium Tour stop in Birmingham at the city’s Protective Stadium, a 45,000-capacity venue that opened last October and has never hosted a concert before. The show will take place June 4 at 7 p.m.

The just-announced show comes as part of a lengthy string of 2022 Stadium Tour dates for Garth, who booked new stops this year as well as setting several make-up dates at cities where he had to cancel planned concerts due to COVID-19 in 2021.

He’s got plans for a two-night hometown stand in Nashville this spring, followed by sold-out stops in Fayetteville, Arkansas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Charlotte, Cincinnati and South Bend are also among the cities he’s visiting this summer.

Tickets for Garth’s Birmingham show go on sale April 8 at 10 a.m. CT.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.