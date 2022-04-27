Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour is headed up north for a show in Canada

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is bringing his Stadium Tour up to Canada. The singer just announced a stop in Edmonton, Alberta, which will be the only Canadian stop on his current tour.

Garth was most recently in Edmonton in 2017, when he played shows for more than 160,000 fans. This time around, he’s hitting the city’s Commonwealth Stadium, marking the first time he’s ever played that venue.

The show will take place June 25, following back-to-back dates in Salt Lake City. It’s also one of the only international dates currently listed on his Stadium Tour calendar, along with a whopping five sold-out shows in Dublin, Ireland that Garth’s got planned for September.

Tickets for the Edmonton show go on sale beginning May 6, and though the venue has a capacity of over 60,000, fans should hurry: Garth’s stadium shows have been selling out in record time. After his now-sold out June 18 Salt Lake City date went on sale, fans snapped up 50,000 tickets in just 45 minutes.

