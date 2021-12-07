Garth Brooks teases more Stadium Tour dates

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Garth Brooks may have more Stadium Tour dates up his sleeve.

As Garth continues to roll out shows for 2022, he shared on Inside Studio G Monday night that fans can expect to see additional dates on the Stadium Tour schedule before the end of the year. And while many of the shows have been in the South and Midwest, the superstar suggests his territory may be expanding.

“There’s going to be at least a couple more, including maybe a third one that’s huge for us,” he hints, adding with a laugh, “I can’t imagine the West Coast and the East Coast both getting Christmas presents, but who knows!”

Garth continues to break records with his Stadium Tour, selling more than 70,000 tickets last week to his show at University of Arkansas’ Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on April 23. He’s also set to play Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on April 30. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday.

The “Callin’ Baton Rouge” singer will conclude the Stadium Tour with five sold-out shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland in September.

