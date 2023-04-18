Garth Brooks tells Dolly Parton he’s nervous about his “first time” in new ACM Awards promo video

Art Streiber/Dick Clark Productions

It’s Garth Brooks‘ “first time,” so naturally he’d admit to being nervous, right?

Garth, of course, is referring to his co-hosting duties with Dolly Parton at the upcoming 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Fans get a peek at the hosts’ preparation in a new promotional video shared by Prime Video. The clip opens with an all-suited-up Garth entering Dolly’s dressing room as she exclaims, “Woo-hoo! Don’t you look handsome? Are you ready for our big night?”

“Yeah, I’m a little nervous, to be honest. First time and all,” Garth responds, to which Dolly reassures, “Oh, don’t be nervous, I’ll be right here with you.” Still a little uncertain, Garth asks if she’s “done this before.” Dolly tells him, “Oh, I’ve done this before. Plenty of times. With plenty of people.”

With Garth still hesitant, Dolly tells Garth in jest, “I’m personally going to make this the best night of your life,” before both clarify in their hilarious banter that they’re “talking about hosting the ACM Awards show.” The video ends with the superstars exiting the dressing room as Tyler Hubbard‘s “Dancin’ In The Country” plays.

The Academy of Country Music Awards streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

While you wait, watch the chucklesome promotional video of Dolly and Garth on Prime Video.

