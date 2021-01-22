Garth Brooks thanks Lady Gaga for loaning him her glam squad on Inauguration Day

ABC/Image Group LA

Blame it all on his roots, he showed up in boots…and apparently needed a little extra help getting camera-ready before his Inauguration Day performance!



Garth Brooks was among the stars who turned out to celebrate President Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, and the country superstar opted for an a cappella performance of “Amazing Grace.” Garth wore a dark shirt and jacket along with jeans and cowboy boots for the occasion, donning his signature cowboy hat as he walked up to podium but removing it before he began singing.



Afterwards, however, a tweet from the “Dive Bar” star revealed that he had a little last-minute help from his fellow performer, pop star Lady Gaga.



“You were fabulous today and every day. A national treasure,” Garth told Gaga over social media. “Please tell Frederick and Miss Sarah thank you for me! They saved a cowboy today.”

The people he named in his tweet are Gaga’s longtime makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, and hairstylist Frederic Aspiras. The specifics of how they “saved a cowboy” aren’t clear from Garth’s Tweet, but it seems they must have helped him primp before the big event — and the time they spent together clearly made an impression on the country star.

“Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me! love, g,” Garth added.

Garth was the only country artist to perform at the inauguration ceremony itself, though Tyler Hubbard and Tim McGraw offered up their new duet, “Undivided,” at that evening’s Celebrating America TV special.

By Carena Liptak

