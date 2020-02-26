Garth Brooks to receive ICON Award, perform at 'Billboard' Music Awards

Blue Rose, Inc.

Garth Brooks will be honored with the ICON Award at this year's Billboard Music Awards, and will also perform during the April 29 telecast.

There have only been eight other artists who've received the ICON Award: Janet Jackson, Prince, Cher, Neil Diamond, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion. Garth is the first country artist to be so honored.

Garth has won 10 Billboard Music Awards in his career, in addition to countless other honors. He's the number-one best-selling solo artist in U.S. history, has scored 19 number ones on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, and is the only artist in history to have eight of his albums be RIAA certified Diamond, for sales of more than 10 million copies.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, will air live from Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

