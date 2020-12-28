Garth Brooks to receive NAMM Music for Life Award

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Garth Brooks is one of the recipients of the National Association of Music Merchants’ Music for Life Award.

Garth and pop/rock singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge will be honored with the accolade for their “enduring commitment to musical excellence” and the creative ways in which they adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic while still offering music and connecting with fans.

The country icon will receive the award during Believe in Music week on January 21 and will join NAMM President and CEO Joe Lamond for a Q&A about how Garth navigated the pandemic as an artist, in addition to the milestones in his multi-decade career.

The new honor comes after Garth was bestowed with the prestigious Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in March. FUN, his first studio album in four years, was released in November.

You can watch the session on BelieveinMusic.tv.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.