Garth Brooks to release ﻿’Anthology 2′ ﻿featuring Trisha Yearwood duet in the fall

Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images

Garth Brook‘s Anthology 2: The Next Five Years is coming later this year.

Following the release of the inaugural Anthology set, which covered the first five years of his career, and Anthology 3, which featured never-before-seen live concert moments, Garth is going back in time again with Anthology 2. The project chronicles the next five years of his early career, dating back to the late 90s.

The set contains half a dozen CDs with many of his hits and some unreleased tracks. It also includes a 300-page book with almost as many photographs and interviews with Keith Urban and Bob Dylan, the latter of who originally wrote and recorded Garth’s eventual #1 hit “To Make You Feel My Love.”

“It’s like a music box [set] with killer liner notes,” Garth describes on Inside Studio G. “I just love it. There are a lot of cool stories.”

Garth’s cover of “To Make You Feel My Love” was released as part of the Hope Floats soundtrack; the new Anthology set will feature a long-lost version of the song featuring Garth’s wife, Trisha Yearwood.

“She claims there was a duet with just strings and a guitar. And we dug in the vault, and sure enough – there it was!” the hitmaker reflects. “This thing is gorgeous! It’s beautiful.”

Anthology 2 is slated for release in November.

