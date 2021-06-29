Garth Brooks to resume Dive Bar Tour next month

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is heading back to dive bars.

On Inside Studio G Monday night, the superstar announced that he will be resuming his Dive Bar Tour this summer, kicking off July 16 in Salt Lake City, the night before his sold-out show at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“I loved the Dive Bar Tour! It was fun. So, I say we do ’em,” Garth shares.

Garth launched the Dive Bar Tour in 2019 with seven stops around the country, including the famous Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California, and Joe’s on Weed St. in Chicago.

Seeing as this will be his first dive bar show since the COVID-19 pandemic, Garth says it’s a litmus test for whether or not they can continue the trek safely.

“It’s the same thing as like when my girls would ask, ‘Hey Dad, can we take the jeep out on the farm with some people?’ I’d always say, ‘the next time always depends on this time.’ So let’s make sure this first dive bar comes off clean, everything’s good, and then we can continue the dive bars,” he describes. “The dive bars are great!”

Like the previous Dive Bar Tour shows, tickets will only be available through local country radio stations. The Salt Lake City venue will be announced at a later date.

