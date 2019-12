Pollstar has released Country music’s top-selling tours of 2019 and it’s no surprise that top spot went to Garth Brooks! He topped all other country artists doing 13 shows, 10 cities and sold over 856,000 tickets which brought in $76.1 million!! Other artists making the list included The Eagles, Eric Church, Mumford and Sons, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, and Zac Brown Band! What was your favorite country music tour of 2019?