Garth Brooks + Trisha Yearwood are quarantining for Valentine’s Day, after potential COVID-19 exposure

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have canceled all their planned appearances for the next two weeks, after news that someone they’ve had contact with has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Before you do any major television, they have you do pre-tests for COVID, then you have to do the final test,” Garth explained of the change of plans. “On the pre-test, our small little group all tested negative. On the final test, one of the people that were in our little group tested positive. So we decided not to risk anything.”

Instead, the country superstar couple will spend Valentine’s Day weekend — and the two weeks beyond — enjoying each other’s company at home, the singer goes on to say.

“The Queen and I will be quarantining…living on love…and testing every 72 hours,” Garth explains. “And our thoughts and prayers are with the one person that is in this group…and hope that’s as far as it goes, and hopefully we get past this thing.”



Most recently, Garth sang “Amazing Grace” at President Biden’s inauguration in January. Though you won’t be able to catch him at any live television events in the weeks ahead, you can see Garth and Trisha in their pre-recorded performance for the Grand Ole Opry’s 95th Anniversary TV special on NBC on Sunday.

By Carena Liptak

