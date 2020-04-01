Garth Brooks + Trisha Yearwood TV Special To Air Tonight

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood have scored a prime-time TV concert after the two damn near broke the internet with their Facebook LIVE concert.

Garth and Trisha Live! t’s set to air Wednesday (April 1) at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

We can hardly wait until #GarthAndTrishaLIVE airs tomorrow at 9pm/8c on CBS & @CBSAllAccess. Here's everything you need to know about watching it (including how to request what songs you'd like @garthbrooks and @trishayearwood to sing). #InThisTogether https://t.co/v2DUJnd7QD — CBS (@CBS) March 31, 2020

Make sure you get your song request in!