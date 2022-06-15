Garth Brooks will conclude his 2022 North American Stadium Tour shows with a Texas stop

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Garth Brooks announced his final 2022 North American Stadium Tour stop on Wednesday: He’ll conclude the run in Houston, Texas.

The show, which is set for August, will take place at the city’s NRG Stadium. It’s the first time Garth has ever played that venue, and the first time in seven years that he’s played in Houston.

Though it’s the last Stadium Tour show he’ll play in the U.S., it’s not the end of the tour by any means. Garth has already set five September dates for Dublin’s Croke Park, all of which have sold out. Before that happens, Garth has big plans for the summer: His Stadium Tour will take him to cities across the U.S., including a show in Buffalo, New York and back-to-back Charlotte dates in July.

Tickets for Garth’s Houston show go on sale July 24 at 10 a.m. CT, and though the stadium seats over 70,000, fans should still hurry to snap up their tickets. Since it launched, the Stadium Tour has been breaking sales records left and right.

As always with Garth’s Stadium Tour shows, the concerts will feature in-the-round seating, and ticket purchase assumes COVID-19 risk. The ticket price for Houston is $98.95 per seat.

