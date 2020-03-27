Garth Brooks will revisit his Library of Congress Gershwin Prize celebration in new TV special

Courtesy of Scott Henrichsen/PBS

Earlier this month, Garth Brooks took home a huge honor when the Library of Congress awarded him its Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Now, the country superstar is reliving that unforgettable night in a new TV special, set to air on PBS this Sunday.

“That was a fun week. And everybody was really, really, really sweet,” Garth reflected during a recent installment of his live Facebook series, Inside Studio G.

Not only did Garth perform a medley of his own all-time favorite songs during the event, but he was lauded by some of today’s biggest artists. Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Ricky Skaggs and Lee Brice all performed, as did Grammy-winning blues musician Keb’ Mo’ and Garth’s wife and fellow superstar, Trisha Yearwood.

Garth is also slated to receive the Billboard Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, but that event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. In the meantime, the singer is tiding fans over with the new TV special.

Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song airs on PBS on Sunday, March 29 at 9PM ET.

