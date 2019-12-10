Garth Brooks will spend 2020 in the "deep end of a dive bar," as his small-scale tour continues

Copyright 8TEN, Inc.

Monday night during his weekly Inside Studio G update on Facebook, he revealed he plans to continue the trek in 2020, along with his Stadium Tour, admitting he loves doing the smaller dates too much to quit.

“You’re lucky enough to do stadiums, arenas…” Garth reflected, “[but] dive bars might be hittin’ right on the sweet spot for me!”

Garth played the sixth Dive Bar date last week in New Jersey, but was forced to cancel what was to be the seventh and final one because of winter weather.

The seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year expects the make-up show at Six String in Foxborough, Massachusetts will be his first Dive Bar outing in 2020, also mentioning Kansas City, St. Louis, Denver and various spots “up and down the West Coast, the East Coast” as possibilities.

Meanwhile, the song that inspired the trek, Garth's “Dive Bar” collaboration with Blake Shelton, is nearing country’s top ten.

