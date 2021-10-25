Garth, The Opry House & You: Garth Brooks adds show at Grand Ole Opry

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Due to the overwhelming demand for tickets to his concerts at the Ryman Auditorium next month, Garth Brooks has added a show at the Grand Ole Opry.

Last week, Garth broke the internet when a whopping 22,000 people were waiting virtually to purchase tickets to his upcoming limited-capacity shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. In response, the superstar has added a show at the Grand Ole Opry on November 18.

“The Opry and the Ryman are a very close family, they helped us out by giving us a new opening night. I feel very lucky to play BOTH of these very iconic venues,” Garth shares in a statement.

Garth, The Opry House & You will also have limited seating. Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

The “Friends in Low Places” hitmaker will perform two intimate shows at the Ryman on November 19 and 20. Tickets are $250 each, all inclusive. Attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event.

