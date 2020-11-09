Gary LeVox says "Christmas Will Be Different This Year" in new song

Big Machine Records

Rascal Flatts‘ Gary LeVox is getting into the Christmas spirit in light of the current times with his new song, “Christmas Will Be Different This Year.”

The trio’s frontman has partnered with Grammy-nominated producer Stephan Moccio on the timely song, which the two co-wrote with Natalie Hemby to capture the unique holiday season this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram post, Gary shares that the is “beyond proud” of the song, which drops on Friday.

The solo venture comes in the wake of Rascal Flatts announcing at the top of the year that they were disbanding after 20 years. They were scheduled to embark on a farewell tour this year, but plans were scrapped due to the pandemic.

The trio recently released a greatest hits album, Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.