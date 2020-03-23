Gas Prices Continue To Tank

Prices are falling at the pump as the coronavirus outbreak lowers demand worldwide.

As of Saturday, the average price in the U.S. was $2.15 a gallon for regular unleaded, 44 cents cheaper than a year ago.

Oil prices also plummeted because of a price feud between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Analysts with the Oil Price Information Service predict gasoline prices could drop another 40 to 70 cents by late April or early May.

The lower prices might not be much benefit to many Americans who are staying home, as they practice social distancing or live under shelter-in-place orders.