Gas Station Employee Drives Customer’s Car into Store, Injures One Person

Boca Raton Police say that at least one person was injured after a car crashed into a BP gas station’s convenience store on Friday morning, hitting a person.

According to police, a white Ford Focus was exiting the car wash just after 8 a.m. when the attendant who was driving the car hit another vehicle and then crashed into the store, which is located at Yamato Road and Congress Avenue.

The attendant fled from the scene but was later captured nearby and taken into custody.

A man inside the gas station’s convenience store was struck by the car and was taken to Delray Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.