"Gaslighter": Dixie Chicks unveil new single, album release date

It's a big day for Dixie Chicks fans.

The Grammy-winning trio of Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire and Emily Erwin Robison has officially dropped their new single, "Gaslighter," and announced that an album of the same name is coming May 1.

The video for the single mixes shots of the trio singing with vintage clips showing women throughout history doing a range of activities, from synchronized swimming to building and riding on military tanks.

The lyrics of the song are directed at a man who did them wrong and will do anything to stroke his own ego. "Gaslighter, denier/Doin’ anything to get your a** farther/Gaslighter, big timer/Repeating all of the mistakes of your father," they sing with their signature harmonies.

The group teased the new project on social media days before the single's release with a photo of the title "Gaslighter" along with its definition: "A psychological manipulator who seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or in members of a group, making them question their own memory, perception or sanity."

Gaslighter is the group's fifth studio album and first release in nearly 14 years, following the multiple Grammy-winning Taking the Long Way in 2006.

