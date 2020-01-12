Gator Bites College Student Hiking with Group in Everglades

An 18-year-old college student was bitten by an alligator Friday while hiking with a professor and other students at the Everglades National Park, according to officials.

The Miami Herald reports that the professor and 15 students were wading through water on a wet trail near the Pahayokee Overlook, located southwest of Miami, when the reptile suddenly bit the woman’s lower right leg.

Everglades National Park’s spokeswoman Allyson Gantt says the student suffered two small puncture wounds and described the situation as a “low pain” injury.

Nonetheless, park biologists temporarily closed the area in order to evaluate the incident.

Gantt adds that visitors need to remain alert and exercise caution. She also does not recommend swimming in the water.