Gator shows up to Fort Myers home for Thanksgiving

A nearly nine-foot-long alligator showed up to a Fort Myers family’s Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

“He was hissing and swinging his tail around,” homeowner Chhaa Behary told CBS Miami.” And I looked through the window, and sure enough, there’s a gigantic alligator, and his tail was just smacking my door.”

“I’m like, why my house? Do you smell turkey?” she added.

Beharry’s fiancé called the Florida Fish And Wildlife, who sent trappers which showed up in minutes to remove the gator.

However, trapping the reptile was not an easy task.

It reportedly took FFW professionals longer than usual to remove the extra attendee.

No other information is available at this time.