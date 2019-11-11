Gender reveal stunt ends in plane crash with minor injuries

The National Transportation Safety Board is reporting that a small plane which was being used in an elaborate gender reveal crashed in a field in Texas.

The incident was reported on September 7th in Turkey, Texas which is about 100 miles southeast of Amarillo.

According to authorities, the pilot flew the plane over a field where he dumped 350 gallons of pink water to reveal the baby’s gender, however, during the reveal, the plane began to “slow” down and eventually crashed.

The pilot escaped the crash without injuries, while a passenger was said to have suffered minor injuries.

After an investigation, the safety board found that the plane lost momentum while flying at a low altitude.

Officials also reported that the plane was carrying two passengers when it was only designed for one.