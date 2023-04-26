George Strait added to Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert lineup

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

George Strait, Dwight Yoakam, Jamey Johnson, Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Rodney Crowell and more have been added to the performance lineup at the upcoming Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, a star-studded concert celebrating Willie’s 90th birthday.

They join the previously announced superstar-stacked bill, which includes Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and The Chicks. Willie is set to take the stage to perform, as well.

Willie’s music-filled birthday event will take place on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

