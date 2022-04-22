George Strait adds Parker McCollum to a stadium show, and hints that he’s readying new music

Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media/Arrowhead Events

Parker McCollum is joining the lineup for an upcoming George Strait-helmed stadium show in Kansas City.

That means the show will be bookended by Texans: Parker is the first opening act, followed by Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton before George’s headlining set. A limited quantity of tickets remain for the event, which will take place July 30 at the city’s GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It’s George’s first time playing the venue since 2001. During a rare interview, George recently told Pollstar that playing about eight shows a year is his sweet spot. “That’s about perfect,” he says. “I’ll have plenty of time off and still be able to scratch that itch I have for live shows.”

Even though his touring schedule isn’t as rigorous as it used to be, George’s fan base doesn’t seem to have diminished. Reports from Pollstar Boxoffice indicate that George has sold some 12 million tickets, dating back to 1983.

“It’s definitely not easy to process,” the singer says, when asked to reflect on his massive live appeal. “I’ve always said I have the best fans out there. They’ve been extremely loyal throughout my career — and they don’t seem to be slowing down any.”

When he’s not mounting his live shows, though, the King of Country is working on another aspect of his career. “I also want to make another record soon,” he notes. “I just re-signed with MCA Records, and I’m really excited about that and the fact that they still want me around.”

George’s most recent studio album was 2019’s Honky Tonk Time Machine. It was the singer’s 30th studio album.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.