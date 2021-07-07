George Strait and Eric Church are joining the second annual ATLive lineup

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM

George Strait, Eric Church and singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith are holding down one half of the lineup for the second annual ATLive event, Billboard reports. This year’s ATLive will take place in November.

The country performers will hit the stage on November 5, which is the first of two nights of music planned. The following day, November 6, Metallica will headline a bill that also includes Cage the Elephant and Greta Van Fleet.

ATLive took a pandemic-induced break in 2020, and before that, its inaugural 2019 event was made up of entirely country performers. Eric’s a repeat ATLive performer, and last time around, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Sugarland, Sam Hunt and Luke Combs joined him.

A portion of ATLive ticket sales proceeds will benefit two causes of the headliners’ choosing: Metallica’s nonprofit All Within My Hands, and George’s cause of choice, the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Tickets to ATLive will go on sale July 16.

