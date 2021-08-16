George Strait announces new ‘Strait to Vegas’ residency dates

Jason Stoltzfus

The King of Country is returning to Sin City.

During his Strait to Vegas shows this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, George Straitannounced that he’s added four more shows to the residency this winter.

He’ll headline the venue with back-to-back shows on December 3 and 4 and on February 11 and 12. Caitlyn Smith will open the shows in December, while Tenille Townes serves as opening act in February. Tickets go on sale to the public on August 27 at 1 p.m. ET.

The recent shows marked the “Amarillo By Morning” singer’s 30th Strait to Vegas show since the residency launched in 2016. He’s currently scheduled to headline Austin City Limits Music Festival in October and perform alongside Eric Church at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on November 5.

