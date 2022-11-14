George Strait, Chris Stapleton top the bill for 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest

Courtesy of Buckeye Country Superfest

George Strait is adding yet another stadium engagement to his 2023 calendar.

He’s just been announced as the headliner for the 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest, which will take place next May in Columbus, Ohio. Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders are joining the King of Country on the bill for that festival.

Chris and Little Big Town are also George’s opening acts on seven stadium dates throughout the year — a robust touring calendar for the semi-retired country legend, who typically plays one-off shows and hasn’t mounted a full tour in a decade.

George will hit six different markets next year, and he recently added a second Nashville show at the city’s Nissan Stadium due to fan demand.

Tickets to the 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest go on sale Saturday, November 19 at 10 a.m. ET. There’s a presale for American Express cardholders, which begins on Tuesday and will run through Friday.

