George Strait is among the headlining acts at the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival

Austin City Limits

Just in time for its 20th anniversary, the Austin City Limits Music Festival will return in person in 2021, bringing a diverse array of acts to its eight stages in the first two weekends of October.

The country genre will be well represented this year at the all-genre fest. George Strait is a headlining act. Also performing are Jon Pardi, Cam and Tanya Tucker, in a lineup that also includes folk and Americana-leaning acts such as Charley Crockett and Asleep at the Wheel. Trixie Mattel, the country-singing drag queen, will also perform.

Outside of country music, the festival’s stacked assembly of headliners also includes Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby and more.

ACL Fest will take place at Austin, Texas’ Zilker Park on October 1-3 and October 8-10. Tickets are on sale beginning Thursday at 12PM CT. General admission tickets will be available for purchase, along with a variety of VIP and Platinum tickets and hotel packages.

