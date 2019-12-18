George Strait partners with 100 Club of San Antonio for charity auction

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAGeorge Strait is giving back to a cause close to his heart.

The country king has announced that he's partnered with tech company Lenovo to auction off a signed laptop that will benefit of the 100 Club of San Antonio. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the signed laptop until January 7. The highest bidder will receive the laptop.

All proceeds from the laptop auction will go to the 100 Club, which serves first responders and their families in the San Antonio area by providing funds to families of a fallen police officers or firefighters. The organization's Survivor Fund also offers educational financial support for children of fallen first responders.

Strait also called on fans to donate to the organization in October in honor of National First Responders Day. George's single "The Weight of the Badge" recognizes the valiant efforts of those who put their lives on the line in the call of duty. It's featured on his chart-topping 2019 album, Honky Tonk Time Machine.

You can bid on the laptop now at Charitybuzz.com.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.