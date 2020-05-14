George Strait reschedules his two August stadium stops for 2021

Rich Fury/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Rich Fury/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACMIn light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, George Strait is pushing two big August concerts to next summer.

His “Strait to South Bend” appearance, initially planned for August 15 at Notre Dame Stadium, will now take place at the same location on August 7, 2021. Additionally, George will move his August 22 stop in Minneapolis to July 31, 2021.

The opening acts for both shows will remain the same: Chris Stapleton is serving as direct support for both appearances, with Brothers Osborne joining the bill in South Bend and Little Big Town on deck in Minneapolis.

Fans who already made plans to attend the now-postponed shows should hold on to their tickets, which will be honored for the new dates. However, anyone who can no longer attend the shows should contact their original point of purchase for a refund within the next 30 days.

The King of Country is the latest in a long string of artists who have had to cancel planned live appearances due to the pandemic.

