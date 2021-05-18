George Strait to return to 2022 RodeoHouston with performance at NRG Stadium

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media

George Strait is returning to his roots with a performance at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Set to take place over the course of 21 days from February 28-March 20, 2022, RodeoHouston will mark the 90th anniversary of the revered Texas tradition.

A longtime fixture of the event, King George will close out the festival with a performance at the NRG Stadium on March 20, marking his 31st appearance at RodeoHouston since making his debut as a new artist in 1983.

George set a record with his concert-only performance in 2019 at the NRG Stadium, where he played to more than 80,000 fans. More artists taking part in the 2022 event will be announced at a later date. Individual tickets for Strait’s performance go on sale June 24.

A portion of the 2020 RodeoHouston was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with event organizers also deciding to cancel the 2021 installment as a precaution.

