George Zimmerman Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin’s Family

George Zimmerman filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Polk County against the family of Trayvon Martin.

The complaint, which seeks $100 million in damages, alleges that the key witness in Zimmerman’s 2013 trial, Rachel Jeantel, was an “imposter and fake witness.”

Zimmerman’s lawyer, Larry Klayman, argues that the allegations arose after Hollywood film director Joel Gilbert published a book that showed Jeantel was not Trayvon’s girlfriend and was not on the phone before the fateful meeting between Zimmerman and Trayvon.

The lawsuit states that Trayvon’s real girlfriend, Brittany Diamond Eugene, was switched out for Jeantel when Eugene decided she did not want to bear false witness. In addition, the filing alleges that Trayvon’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, along with prosecutors and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, knew about the “imposter witness.”

Zimmerman also claims that he has received death threats and has suffered “great mental anguish, resulting in (him) being diagnosed with depression as well as PTSD and PTSS which he suffers from and remains in treatment for to this day.” The former neighborhood watchman was acquitted of shooting and killing Trayvon Martin in 202 in Sanford, Florida.