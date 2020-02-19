George Zimmerman Sues Democratic Presidential Candidates Over Trayvon Martin Tweets

(Polk County, FL) — The former neighborhood watchman who was acquitted after shot and killed an unarmed black teen in Sanford, Florida is suing two Democratic presidential candidates over their tweets about the Trayvon Martin case.

George Zimmerman’s lawsuit goes after former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren for their tweets about race relations and Trayvon Martin on February 5th.

Zimmerman went on trial as he was accused of fatally shooting the unarmed black teen, but was acquitted.

Zimmerman claims Buttigieg and Warren sought political gain through defamation as Warren called for an end to racism while Buttigieg mentioned white supremacy and gun violence in his tweet.

Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today. How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?#BlackLivesMatter — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 5, 2020

The tweets came on what would’ve been Martin’s 25th birthday. The lawsuit seeks more than $15,000 in damages.