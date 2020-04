A Georgia bar owner was struggling to pay her employees, and she decided to take down the dollar bills that her customers at The Sand Bar on Tybee Island have been stapling on the walls and ceilings for years.

Jennifer Knox says it took three-and-a-half-days to remove all the money. She ended up taking down a total of $3,700. Knox distributed the cash to her bartenders and musicians who work at the sand bar. They each received about $600.

Some customers later donated extra money for the cause.