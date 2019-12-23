Georgia family finds owl hiding in their Christmas tree

Just a few days before Christmas, a Georgia family discovered a owl hiding in their Christmas tree.

According to reports the family found the owl on their Christmas tree on Thursday, December 12th. They had bought the 10-foot tree from a Home Depot, and brought it back to their Atlanta area home.

Katie McBride Newman said that she and her daughter spotted the bird. Newman said her daughter is a big fan of owls, so the tree actually had owl ornament decorations all around it.

“It was surreal, but we weren’t really freaked out about it,” McBride Newman said. “We’re really outdoorsy people. We love the wilderness.”

The family eventually called for assistance in order to remove the owl from their tree. They called the Chattahoochee Nature Center, a non-profit environmental center.

One of the employees stopped by the McBride Newman residence and identified it as an Eastern screech owl. The family was instructed to leave the bird in a crate in a darkened room and release it after dark.