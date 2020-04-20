Georgia Gov. to start reopening process Friday

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that he plans to start reopening parts of the state’s economy beginning on Friday.

In a press conference on Monday Gov. Kemp stated that businesses such as gyms, bowling alleys, salons, and massage therapists will be allowed to open up shop again beginning April 24th.

While these businesses will be allowed to reopen, however, Kemp says it will not be “business as usual.”

The businesses will still have to adhere to social distancing measures and will be required to screen employees for fever, enhance sanitation efforts require the wearing of masks and gloves, and consider staggered employee shifts.

Kemp says the move is to allow businesses to manage inventory and payroll.

Business such as theaters, personal clubs, and restaurants will have their chance to reopen as well. The governor says they will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27, while businesses such as nightclubs and bars will remain closed until further notice.