Georgia Officials Arrest, Charge Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Killing

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested the man accused of recording the deadly February shooting of Ahmaud Arbery on a felony murder charge.

Officials say 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr. was taken into custody Thursday on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The GBI released a statement that reads, “On May 21, 2020, the GBI arrested William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., age 50, on charges of Felony Murder and Criminal Attempt to Commit False Imprisonment. These charges stem from the February 23, 2020 incident that resulted in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. He will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.”

Arbery was killed by 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his son, 34-year-old Travis McMichael. The pair allegedly armed themselves and then chased the 25-year-old black man while he was jogging on their street. They are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

This is a developing story.