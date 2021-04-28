“Geraldene”: Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram & Jon Randall share their latest song on ‘Ellen’

ABC

Long-time collaborators and Texans Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall are currently readying The Marfa Tapes, a stripped-down collection of songs they wrote in Marfa, Texas.

Ahead of the 15-song album’s May 7 release date, the trio have shared one of the projects’ tracks, “Geraldene.” A gritty, fun-loving kiss-off to a man-stealing flirt, the song provides a stripped-down update to the timeless story line behind country hits like Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

“Geraldene, Geraldene, why ya gotta be so mean? / Don’t make me cause a scene, now, Geraldene,” Miranda and her collaborators harmonize in the song’s chorus. “Geraldene, Geraldene, you got ‘em all on their knees / But you can’t take a man from me, Geraldene…”

The trio performed their new song this week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, just a few days after Miranda kicked off the first three nights of a socially-distanced set of shows at famous Fort Worth, Texas honky-tonk, Billy Bob’s.

During her sold-out solo show, Miranda also got to perform with one of her Marfa Tapes band mates when Jack hopped onstage to sing “Tequila Does” during one of her sold-out sets.

The Marfa Tapes includes an acoustic version of “Tequila Does,” as well as a new version of “Tin Man.” Both of those songs are on the track list of earlier solo albums from Miranda, but she wrote them in Marfa with Jack and Jon.

