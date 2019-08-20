German theme park closes new ride that ‘looks like flying swastikas’

A German theme park has closed a ride that looked like flying swastikas.

The “Eagle Fly” ride opened in July and featured one long arm with two spinning carriages at each end.

The four seats at the end of the spinning carriages resemble swastikas.

“I’d like to stress how sorry we are to anyone who has felt at all insulted by this design,” said Rüdiger Braun, owner of the park.

The controversy began after images of the ride circulated via the Reddit.

Many users of the social media site were reportedly stunned by what the images of the ride portrayed.

Nazi symbols and propaganda is outlawed in Germany and is punishable with up to three years in jail.