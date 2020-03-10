Get paid $4,500 to be infected with coronavirus

A London laboratory is seeking people who are willing to contract the coronavirus.

Hvivo, which operates the quarantine lab at Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre, is seeking 24 volunteers to inject with the coronavirus and participate in its flu camp. Volunteers will get paid $4,500.

The human lab rats will be given two weaker strands of the virus, which can cause mild respiratory symptoms, and then be given new or existing vaccines.

This experiment will help researchers develop new vaccines to combat the coronavirus.

According to its website, most trials last between 11 and 14 days.