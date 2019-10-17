Get Paid to Watch Disney+ Streaming Service!

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

If you’re the kind of person who loves watching Disney flicks, here’s an opportunity to get paid! Reviews.org is hiring someone to hop on the entertainment company’s soon to launch streaming service and clock in 30 movies or TV shows in 30 days. The pay can’t be beaten either: $1,000 deposited into the bank, a year subscription to Disney +, and goodies like a Disney themed blanket, cups, and a popcorn popper! Those 18 and older who are US citizens or permanent residents are eligible to apply by November 7 at 11:59 pm, which involves answering some questions and making a video.