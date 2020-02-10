"Get Ready" for Pitbull and Blake Shelton's video for their hit song

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAPitbull and Blake Shelton make for an unlikely duo in the video for Pitbull's new song, "Get Ready."

The Miami-born rapper called on the country superstar to be a guest vocalist on the hit that samples Ram Jam's popular 1977 cover of blues great Lead Belly's "Black Betty."

The "Get Ready" video opens with Blake and Pitbull sitting in rocking chairs on a front porch overlooking a farm as Blake says, "Pit, welcome to the countryside." It then cuts to a rowdy honky tonk where denim shorts-wearing patrons are line dancing to the club banger.

Pitbull then transfers down to Miami, dancing on the beach outside of the Hard Rock Cafe, which is shaped like a giant guitar, and intercuts back to the country bar where Blake is on stage singing, "Whoa, get ready, Bam-ba-lam/Get ready to ride." Blake later joins Pitbull in Miami for a hotel party in a lavish suite at the Hard Rock.

"Get Ready" was released in September 2019. Both stars also lent their voices that year to the animated film UglyDolls.

