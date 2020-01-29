Get Ready for the Big Game with Super Clematis By Night!

Get the family charged up for the big game at the official Palm Beach County Miami Super Bowl celebration event on Thursday, January 30 from 6 – 9 p.m. in Downtown West Palm Beach at the Waterfront. Super Clematis by Night will include a variety of free entertainment and activities for people of all ages.

The event will be held on the Waterfront at 101 N. Clematis Street from 6 – 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite football jerseys and team colors in anticipation of one of the biggest nights in American sports.

The special-edition of the popular free weekly concert series will focus on Super Bowl LIV! The celebration includes themed football activities, a turf playing field, marching bands, bouncy obstacle courses, NFL players and mascots, giveaways, and more. Musical group Smash Mouth is slated to perform at the party.

The City of West Palm Beach will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to formally recognize the re-opening of the 100 block. The ribbon cutting will take place at on January 30 at 5:30 p.m. on South Clematis Street.

“We are thrilled that the Super Bowl Host Committee has selected Clematis by Night as the venue for its largest Palm Beach County event,” said City of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “As the NFL celebrates its 100th season and we celebrate the 125th anniversary of our City, I can think of no better way to mark these milestones. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to the West Palm Beach Waterfront in advance of the big game.”

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to be played on February 2, 2020 and will air on WFLX FOX 29. This will be the sixth Super Bowl hosted in Miami Gardens, and the first since Super Bowl XLIV in 2010.

For more information about Super Clematis by Night, or the City of West Palm Beach’s other free community events, visit www.wpb.org/events.